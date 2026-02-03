Zerodha users flag trading glitches as markets surge on India–US trade deal

Several users reported technical glitches on Zerodha’s trading platform on February 3, as Indian equity markets surged sharply following the announcement of the long-awaited India–US trade deal.

Traders took to social media platform X to flag issues with the low-cost brokerage’s app during the early minutes of trade, with some claiming they suffered financial losses after being unable to execute or exit positions on time.

Data from Downdetector showed a spike in outage reports for Zerodha within the first hour of trading. The complaints emerged as benchmark indices posted strong gains, with the Sensex rising 2,510.72 points, or 3.07 percent, to 84,177.18 around 9:20 am, while the Nifty climbed 762.60 points, or 3.04 percent, to 25,851.

Several users alleged that their positions and holdings were temporarily displayed as zero on the app, while others shared screenshots of error messages. Multiple complaints cited the appearance of a “504 Gateway Timeout” error, suggesting server-side issues during the peak trading window.

One user claimed losses of nearly Rs 50,000 after being unable to manage open positions due to the disruption. Another user wrote that chart settings had changed unexpectedly and price data was not updating, preventing both entry and exit from trades.

“On a big day you failed. Can’t see positions correctly as prices are not updated. Can’t take entry or exits,” one chartered accountant wrote on X, alleging that similar issues tend to occur during major market events.

Zerodha had not issued an official statement on the reported glitches at the time of publication.

Some traders also reported disruptions on other brokerage platforms. A user claimed that both Zerodha and Groww froze between 9:15 am and 9:20 am, calling the situation unfair for investors during a highly volatile opening session. A few others alleged that they faced similar problems on Angel One, though the brokerages have yet to clarify or confirm the extent of the issues.

The incident has renewed concerns among retail investors about platform stability during periods of heightened market activity, particularly on days driven by major macroeconomic or policy developments.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 11:27:58 IST