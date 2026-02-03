AI-generated job applications add to hiring challenges in India: Report

Many also believe that AI-led early-stage interviews could lead to better conversations, faster hiring decisions and clearer insights into candidate capabilities.

Recruiters in India are finding it increasingly difficult to hire suitable candidates despite robust hiring activity, with artificial intelligence-generated job applications emerging as a key challenge, according to new research from LinkedIn.

The report found that 74 per cent of recruiters in India are struggling to find qualified candidates in 2026, even as hiring activity remains strong at around 40 per cent above pre-pandemic levels. Recruiters cited a growing quality issue, noting that while application volumes have risen sharply, many submissions are not relevant or useful.

More than half of recruiters who said hiring has become more difficult attributed the challenge to an increase in AI-generated applications. These applications are often well written and polished but do not consistently reflect genuine skills or experience. At the same time, nearly half of recruiters said there continues to be a shortage of candidates with the specific skills employers are seeking.

Another major hurdle is the effort required to separate genuine applicants from low-quality or misleading submissions. Almost half of recruiters said this additional screening work is slowing down hiring timelines and making it harder to move quickly on suitable candidates.

LinkedIn data also showed that competition for roles has intensified, with the number of applicants per job in India more than doubling since 2022. While interest in switching jobs remains high, confidence among candidates appears to be lagging. Around 72 per cent of professionals said they are actively looking for new roles, but 85 per cent admitted they feel unprepared for the hiring process.

To manage these pressures, recruiters are increasingly adopting AI tools themselves. Among recruiters in India who already use AI, 71 per cent said it has helped them identify candidates with relevant skills they might otherwise have overlooked. Eight in ten said AI makes it easier to assess what candidates can actually do, while three-quarters believe it is helping to speed up the hiring process.

The use of AI in recruitment is expected to expand further this year. Around 80 per cent of recruiters in India said they plan to increase their use of AI for tasks such as screening applications, reviewing candidates and sourcing talent. Many also believe that AI-led early-stage interviews could lead to better conversations, faster hiring decisions and clearer insights into candidate capabilities.

Ruchee Anand, vice-president for Asia Pacific at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, said hiring is shifting away from an emphasis on job titles and company brand names towards a stronger focus on skills and abilities. She stated that applying this approach at scale is difficult without AI and added that, when used responsibly, the technology can make hiring more consistent and fair.

As AI becomes more embedded in recruitment, expectations from job seekers are also changing. Half of recruiters said candidates now want greater transparency around how AI is used, particularly in screening and shortlisting decisions.

To support recruiters, LinkedIn is rolling out additional AI-powered tools in India. These include filters for salary and notice period, AI assistants to speed up shortlisting, and tools aimed at small businesses to help them identify interview-ready candidates within days.

The findings underline a broader shift in India’s job market, where hiring is no longer about processing higher volumes of resumes, but about accurately identifying the right skills, with AI increasingly shaping how companies attempt to do so.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 13:08:47 IST