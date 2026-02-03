Nothing backs IPL champions RCB with title sponsorship for 2026

Consumer technology brand to be the title sponsor of RCB in IPL 2026

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Tuesday announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Title Sponsor for the 2026 season, following the franchise’s historic T20 title win in 2025.

The partnership builds on Nothing’s association with RCB in the previous season and comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based franchise is riding high on brand momentum after clinching its maiden championship title.

Previously, Qatar Airways served as RCB’s title sponsor for three years under a deal valued at Ts 75 crore.

Commenting on the association, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President, Nothing, said RCB’s championship run last season captured the emotion and energy that define cricket in India. He added that partnering with the champions as title sponsor aligns with Nothing’s ambition as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country.

Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said the franchise was delighted to welcome Nothing as title sponsor, noting that the brand’s creative and next-generation ethos fits naturally with RCB’s identity.

As part of the deal, Nothing smartphones will feature prominently across RCB’s match jerseys, digital platforms, stadium branding and fan engagement initiatives throughout the 2026 season. The partnership further underlines Nothing’s growing footprint in the Indian smartphone market.

The announcement comes amid significant developments around RCB’s ownership. RCB’s parent company, Diageo India, has put the franchise up for sale, seeking preliminary or non-binding bids by early February for Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), according to a report by Moneycontrol. RCSPL owns and operates the RCB franchise.

The move follows a strategic review initiated in November, with the process expected to conclude by March 31, 2026, as the asset is considered non-core to Diageo’s alcobev business.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India and Chairman of Poonawalla Fincorp, has publicly expressed interest in acquiring the team. In a post on X, he said he would be putting in a “strong and competitive bid” for RCB.

Meanwhile, the IPL Valuation Study 2025 by Houlihan Lokey noted a sharp rise in the league’s business value to $18.5 billion, up from $15.4 billion in 2023, while the IPL brand value increased to $3.9 billion from $3.2 billion.

RCB retained its position as the most valuable IPL brand at $269 million, ahead of Mumbai Indians ($242 million), Chennai Super Kings ($235 million) and Kolkata Knight Riders ($227 million).

First Published on February 3, 2026, 11:40:35 IST