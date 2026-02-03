EXCLUSIVE: Culver Max withdraws audit petition against Tata Play, interconnection row continues

The audit petition stemmed from Culver Max’s request for a subscriber audit under the TRAI Interconnection Regulations, 2017, aimed at verifying subscriber declarations made by the direct-to-home (DTH) operator.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Tuesday allowed Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to withdraw its audit petition against Tata Play after the broadcaster placed the completed subscriber audit report on record.

The matter was heard by a TDSAT bench comprising chairperson Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel and member Dr Sanjeev Banzal. After hearing submissions from both sides, the Tribunal permitted the withdrawal of the audit-related plea and disposed of the petition.

Culver Max was represented by advocates Swikriti Singhania and Ranjeet Sidhu, while Tata Play was represented by senior counsel Nalin Kohli and advocate Manikya Khanna.

The audit petition stemmed from Culver Max’s request for a subscriber audit under the TRAI Interconnection Regulations, 2017, aimed at verifying subscriber declarations made by the direct-to-home (DTH) operator. With the audit exercise now concluded and the report formally placed on the Tribunal’s record, Culver Max sought leave to withdraw the petition, which the bench allowed.

Larger dispute continues before Tribunal

While Tuesday’s order brings closure to the audit-specific proceedings, the Tribunal continues to be seized of a broader interconnection and subscription dues dispute between the broadcaster and Tata Play.

The conflict dates back to May 2025, when Tata Play dropped 25 Culver Max channels from its DTH packs, citing contractual disagreements. Culver Max alleged that the move violated the interconnection agreement as well as the TRAI regulatory framework, triggering a series of proceedings before the TDSAT.

On May 21, 2025, Culver Max issued a disconnection notice claiming outstanding subscription dues of ₹128.42 crore for services availed up to March 31, 2025. Tata Play challenged the notice, arguing that the dues were disputed and that the broadcaster’s action was contrary to regulatory provisions.

In an interim order dated May 27, 2025, the Tribunal stayed the proposed disconnection, subject to Tata Play depositing ₹40 crore with the broadcaster. The amount was deposited on June 3, 2025, enabling continued transmission of Culver Max channels on the DTH platform.

In a subsequent order passed on May 30, 2025, the Tribunal further restrained Culver Max from disrupting services. The bench recorded Tata Play’s submission that all Sony channels continued to be available to subscribers on an a la carte basis and that only Tata Play’s bouquet composition had been altered, not the broadcaster’s bouquet.

Recall application and dues claims

Culver Max later moved a recall application (M.A. No. 481 of 2025), alleging that Tata Play had made “wilful and deliberate misstatements” to secure interim protection. Senior counsel Amit Sibal, appearing for Culver Max, placed a detailed statement of accounts before the Tribunal, pegging the total outstanding balance at ₹124.87 crore. This figure, according to the broadcaster, included past arrears as well as current subscription invoices raised up to October 2025.

Culver Max contended that even after factoring in payments received, tax deducted at source and certain marketing adjustments claimed by Tata Play, a balance exceeding ₹63 crore remained unpaid, as reflected in the May 21 disconnection notice. On this basis, it sought vacation of the interim relief granted to the DTH operator.

Tata Play, however, disputed the broadcaster’s claims, asserting that invoices for the period from June to September 2025 had been fully paid and that October 2025 invoices were not yet payable under the timelines specified in the interconnection agreement. Any residual differences, Tata Play argued, were typical in large-scale commercial arrangements and ought to be resolved through reconciliation rather than by lifting interim protection.

The Tribunal dismissed Culver Max’s recall application and has listed the main broadcasting petition for final hearing on February 13, 2026.

While Tuesday’s order marks the end of the audit-related proceedings, the substantive dispute over interconnection terms and subscription dues between Culver Max and Tata Play remains pending before the TDSAT.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 11:50:50 IST