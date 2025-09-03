$13 billion capital infusion boosts Anthropic's value to $183 billion

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company, announced its post-money valuation has reached $183 billion following a $13 billion Series F funding round. The new valuation is more than double its previous $61.5 billion valuation from March.
The investment was led by ICONIQ, with co-leadership from Fidelity Management & Research and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Other investors include the Qatar Investment Authority, Blackstone, and Coatue.
According to a company blog post, the capital will be used to expand capacity, deepen safety research, and support international expansion. Anthropic's run-rate revenue has grown from approximately $1 billion at the beginning of 2025 to over $5 billion by August.
The company, which is backed by Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon, recently unveiled Opus 4.1, an upgrade to its AI model. In August, the U.S. government's central purchasing arm added Anthropic to a list of approved AI vendors.