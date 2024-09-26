Ahead of festive season, Meesho partners with D2C brands, attracts 3.2 crore shoppers

ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead of the festive season, Meesho has partnered with D2C brands such as Mamaearth, Denver, Himalaya, Bajaj, Joy, Lotus Herbals, Biotique, Bata, Paragon, Relaxo, Liberty, etc. The company's Meesho Mall features more than 1,000 national, D2C, and regional brands. According to the e-commerce company, Meesho Mall has experienced nearly two-fold order growth. Meesho said that nearly 75 percent of orders came from tier 2+ markets, and among brands, Liberty reported growth of 2.89X, Bella Vita at 2.5X, and Denver at 2.4X. Brands are partnering with Meesho to extend their reach into underserved markets throughout India.
Megha Agarwal, General Manager, Business at Meesho, said, "We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed brands to our platform. These partnerships are designed to ensure that customers have access to the best products from both well-known and emerging brands, all under one roof. In the last six months alone, Meesho Mall saw 3.2 crore shoppers, reflecting growing consumer trust".
Zairus Master, Chief Business Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "We are excited to bring Mamearth's products to Meesho Mall and further expand our reach, particularly in regions where access to branded, high-quality personal care products has been limited. This association not only fuels our growth but also supports our mission of delivering safe and nontoxic products to households across India. As we gear up for the festive season, we are confident that our continued partnership with Meesho Mall will enable us to bring nature-inspired goodness to millions more".