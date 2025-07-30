Anthropic eyes $170 Billion valuation as revenue soars up

ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is reportedly in advanced talks to raise up to $5 billion in fresh funding, a move that would catapult its valuation to a staggering $170 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The funding round is being led by Iconiq Capital, which is said to be considering an investment of around $1 billion. Other potential participants include sovereign investors like Qatar Investment Authority and Singapore’s GIC, alongside existing backer Amazon, which has already committed billions to Anthropic in earlier deals, Bloomberg reported.
The company’s valuation would represent a nearly threefold jump from the $61.5 billion mark it reached earlier this year in a $3.5 billion round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.
Driving this investor enthusiasm is Anthropic’s rapidly accelerating revenue growth. The AI firm, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, was reportedly generating $4 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) earlier this month — a figure that surged to $5 billion by the end of July. Insiders say the company could hit $9 billion in ARR by year’s end, reflecting explosive demand for its Claude AI models and enterprise offerings.
Positioning itself as a safety-first, trustworthy alternative in the race for general-purpose AI, Anthropic is steadily emerging as a top contender alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI. The new capital is expected to support the company's investments in AI talent, infrastructure, and advanced model training, helping it scale further in an increasingly competitive landscape.
With this latest round, Anthropic is not just raising funds — it’s solidifying its status as one of the most valuable and influential AI companies in the world.