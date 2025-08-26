Apple in talks with Google over Gemini AI to power next-gen Siri

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is reportedly exploring a partnership with Google to integrate its Gemini artificial intelligence system into Siri, marking what could be the most significant overhaul of the voice assistant since its launch.
According to Bloomberg, preliminary discussions are under way about using a customised version of Google’s Gemini model to power the next generation of Siri. The move reflects Apple’s recognition that its in-house AI efforts may not be sufficient to deliver the level of performance and personalisation it envisions.
Siri, introduced more than a decade ago, has long trailed rivals such as Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and, more recently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Apple executives have repeatedly promised meaningful upgrades, and Craig Federighi, the company’s software chief, has hinted that a new project—dubbed the “second-generation Siri”—will deliver the assistant’s most comprehensive transformation yet.
Reports suggest that Apple has proposed running a tailored Gemini model on its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. This arrangement would allow the company to leverage Google’s advanced AI technology while preserving its longstanding reputation for user privacy. Apple has also held exploratory talks with OpenAI and Anthropic, highlighting its cautious but wide-ranging approach to finding the right partner.
At present, Apple is said to be testing multiple prototypes of the upgraded assistant. Some versions rely entirely on Apple’s proprietary large language models, while others draw on external systems such as Gemini. This dual-track strategy is intended to allow the company to assess performance and avoid over-reliance on third parties, even as it acknowledges the speed with which competitors are advancing.
The updated Siri is expected to place personalisation at its core. Under the broader initiative branded “Apple Intelligence,” the assistant is designed to evolve from a basic command-based tool into a more sophisticated digital companion, capable of natural, contextual interaction. Achieving this vision, analysts note, will require AI models with far greater capability than Siri’s current underpinnings.
While Apple is clearly accelerating its AI strategy, the timeline for a full rollout remains uncertain. Industry observers suggest that 2026 may be the earliest feasible release window, as per Bloomberg.