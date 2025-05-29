Apple set to rename all its operating systems

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is reportedly planning to change the way it names its operating systems, according to Bloomberg. Instead of simply increasing the version number each year, the company will start naming updates after the following year — much like how new cars are often named.
For example, the next big iPhone update will be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, even though it will be released in 2025. The same naming style will apply to iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS — all becoming version 26.
The official announcement is expected at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on 9 June. The goal is to make Apple’s software versioning more consistent, as the current numbers vary widely — like iOS 18, watchOS 12, and visionOS 2.
At the same event, Apple is also likely to reveal a fresh new design for its operating systems, influenced by the look of visionOS from the Vision Pro headset. WWDC kicks off with a keynote on 9 June at 6PM UK time.