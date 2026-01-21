GSM calls for media pitch | Deepinder Goyal steps down as Group CEO of Eternal | Anupam Mittal on AI effect

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

EXCLUSIVE: VinFast backed GSM calls creative, media pitch ahead of India ride-hailing launch

Vietnam-based ride-hailing firm Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) owned by Vingroup has initiated a multi-agency pitch in India to appoint creative and media partners ahead of its planned market entry early this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Deepinder Goyal steps down as Group CEO of Eternal; Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa to take over

Eternal Ltd founder Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday announced that he is stepping down from his role as Group Chief Executive Officer, citing a desire to pursue high-risk exploratory ideas outside the scope of a public company. Albinder Singh Dhindsa, currently the CEO of Blinkit, will take over as the new Group CEO.

Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal warns AI will hit middle managers before coders

Shark Tank India judge and People Group founder Anupam Mittal has cautioned Indian companies that artificial intelligence is likely to disrupt white-collar roles in unexpected ways, with middle management facing greater risk than software coders.

Apple Pay expected to launch in India by late 2026, report says

Apple Inc.’s digital payments service, Apple Pay, is reportedly preparing to enter the Indian market by the end of 2026, according to a Business Standard report. The move comes as Apple expands its presence in India, driven by rising device shipments and growing consumer demand.

Meta to cut 331 jobs in Washington as Reality Labs downsizing continues

Meta is set to lay off 331 employees in Washington state as part of wider job reductions in its Reality Labs division, according to a filing submitted to the state’s Employment Security Department.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 5:36 PM