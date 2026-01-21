Sam Altman and Elon Musk's war of words intensifies | ChatGPT to predict user's age for protection of minors

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Davos 2026: Focus on AI applications, not core models, Demis Hassabis tells India at WEF

India should concentrate on applied artificial intelligence rather than building new foundation models, as there are already sufficient providers operating globally, Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis said in an interview with Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20.

Elon Musk warns against ChatGPT use amid claims linking chatbot to deaths

Elon Musk has issued a warning to the public about using OpenAI’s ChatGPT, reigniting a sensitive debate around the impact of artificial intelligence on vulnerable users, after amplifying claims on X that the chatbot has been linked to multiple deaths, including suicides involving teenagers and young adults.

Sam Altman hits back at Elon Musk’s ChatGPT warning, questions Grok decisions, Tesla safety record

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has pushed back against Elon Musk’s latest criticism of ChatGPT after the Tesla and xAI founder warned people against allowing their loved ones to use the chatbot, marking a further escalation in the increasingly public rift between the former collaborators.

ChatGPT to predict users’ age as OpenAI steps up protections for minors

OpenAI has introduced an age prediction feature in ChatGPT aimed at identifying underage users and automatically applying stricter content controls, as scrutiny over the impact of artificial intelligence on young people continues to intensify.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 5:41 PM