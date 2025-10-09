Apple to require parental approval for Texas teens’ app downloads from 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
Starting 1 January 2026, Apple will require all new Apple Account holders in Texas to confirm whether they are over 18, marking a major change in the way the tech giant manages underage users. Those under 18 will be automatically placed in Family Sharing groups, giving parents and guardians authority to approve every app download, purchase, and in-app transaction.
The move comes in response to the Texas App Store Accountability Act, which Apple criticised for compelling users to share sensitive, personally identifiable information even for simple tasks such as checking the weather or sports scores.
To help developers comply, Apple is updating its Declared Age Range API, allowing apps to verify age categories without collecting actual birthdates. Later this year, new system-level APIs will prompt users for fresh parental consent when apps make major changes, while giving guardians the ability to revoke access if needed.
All iOS and iPadOS developers distributing apps in Texas must adjust their software to meet the law’s requirements. Similar rules are expected in Utah and Louisiana in 2026, potentially extending the impact beyond Texas.
Apple’s efforts to block the legislation were unsuccessful. CEO Tim Cook reportedly called Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an attempt to prevent the bill, but it was signed into law in May 2025. Apple had warned that state-by-state regulations could undermine user privacy nationwide.
Earlier in 2025, Apple introduced strengthened child safety features, including improved age ratings and more robust parental controls. The company maintains that these voluntary measures are preferable to the mandatory age checks now required under Texas law, which affect all users regardless of app choice.