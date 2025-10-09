Sora’s first-week downloads rival ChatGPT’s iOS launch, despite invite-only rollout

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI’s latest video-generation app, Sora, has become an instant hit, nearly matching the breakout success of ChatGPT’s iOS debut. According to new data from app intelligence firm Appfigures, Sora recorded an estimated 627,000 iOS downloads in its first seven days — slightly higher than ChatGPT’s 606,000 downloads during its first week on the App Store.
While the comparison isn’t entirely even — ChatGPT’s initial rollout was U.S.-only, whereas Sora launched in both the U.S. and Canada — the numbers are still striking. Appfigures notes that Canada accounted for roughly 45,000 installs, meaning Sora’s U.S. downloads alone would represent 96% of ChatGPT’s early performance.
What makes Sora’s rapid adoption even more remarkable is that it remains invite-only, unlike ChatGPT’s more open public release in May 2023. Despite that limitation, user enthusiasm propelled Sora to the No. 3 spot on the U.S. App Store’s Top Overall chart on launch day, September 30, 2025, before it climbed to No. 1 by October 3.
Sora’s early momentum also outpaced other major AI launches, including Anthropic’s Claude, Microsoft’s Copilot, and xAI’s Grok. Daily downloads peaked at 107,800 on October 1, with numbers stabilising between 84,400 and 98,500 installs per day in the following week.
Much of Sora’s visibility has come through viral social media clips showcasing its Sora 2 video model, which allows users to generate hyper-realistic videos and deepfakes from text prompts. However, the tool’s powerful capabilities have also sparked controversy. Actor Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, publicly urged users to stop sharing AI-generated videos featuring her father’s likeness.
Despite those ethical concerns, Sora’s strong early adoption underscores growing public interest in AI-driven visual creation tools, setting a new benchmark for how quickly generative AI apps can capture mainstream attention.