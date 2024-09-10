            
      • Home
      • digital
      • australia-plans-to-ban-social-media-for-kids-among-health-concerns-41912

      Australia plans to ban social media for kids among health concerns

      Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces an upcoming trial for age verification, signalling a potential legislative ban on social media use for children under 16.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 10, 2024 5:15 PM
      Australia plans to ban social media for kids among health concerns
      The center-left Labor Party government, led by Albanese, is considering setting the minimum age for social media use between 14 and 16. (Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)

      In a bold move aimed at safeguarding young Australians, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed plans on Tuesday for a trial to ban children from using social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

      The proposed measure, which could see legislative action in the months to come, targets concerns over the adverse effects of social media on the physical and mental health of minors.

      During an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Albanese expressed deep concern over the pervasive use of social media among youth. He stated that parents are "working without a map" in navigating their children's online activities. "Parents want their kids off their phones and on the footy field. So do I," the Prime Minister remarked, echoing a sentiment of frustration and urgency. "We are taking this action because enough is enough."

      The center-left Labor Party government, led by Albanese, is considering setting the minimum age for social media use between 14 and 16. This initiative has found an unusual ally in Opposition leader Peter Dutton of the center-right Liberal Party, who has previously voiced support for a social media ban for users under 16.

      Globally, nations like China and France, along with several U.S. states, have implemented similar restrictions, spurred by growing concerns about online harms, including cyberbullying and the propagation of unrealistic beauty standards.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 10, 2024 5:15 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      ANI files case against Netflix for using copyright content in IC 814 web series

      ANI files case against Netflix for using copyright content in IC 814 web series

      Digital

      PhonePe expands reach in Singapore partnered with Liquid Group for UPI payments

      PhonePe expands reach in Singapore partnered with Liquid Group for UPI payments

      Digital

      Apple's first ad featuring Samir Soni makes waves on social media

      Apple's first ad featuring Samir Soni makes waves on social media

      Digital

      Meta’s global business head says 'too early' to look at returns on AI spends

      Meta’s global business head says 'too early' to look at returns on AI spends

      Gaming

      Breaking: RMG sector ignored, GST council shuns agenda after multiple requests

      Breaking: RMG sector ignored, GST council shuns agenda after multiple requests

      Digital

      MIB joins LinkedIn to enhance public engagement

      MIB joins LinkedIn to enhance public engagement

      Digital

      Apple to globally ship Made-in-India iPhone 16 post-launch

      Apple to globally ship Made-in-India iPhone 16 post-launch