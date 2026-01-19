Google tests custom label creation in Gmail for Android

Google is testing support for creating custom labels in the Gmail app for Android, potentially addressing a long-standing omission on its own mobile platform, as per a report by Android Authority.

The feature was discovered after hidden options were enabled in Gmail for Android version 2025.12.29.855765709.Release. Once activated, users can create, rename and delete custom labels directly within the app. If rolled out publicly, the update would bring Gmail for Android closer to feature parity with its iOS and desktop counterparts, where label management has been available for years.

In the test build, a new Create label option appears in Gmail’s main sidebar menu. Selecting it allows users to name a new custom label, which then appears alongside existing system labels. The workflow mirrors the label creation process already available on iOS, where users access the feature through the sidebar and select Create New.

Label management on Android is also integrated into the settings menu in the test version. Users can navigate to Settings, then Inbox, followed by Manage labels, where custom labels can be renamed or deleted. Labels previously created on iOS or desktop versions of Gmail can also be edited or removed on Android, provided they were created by the account holder.

As with other versions of Gmail, custom labels remain private to the user and are not visible to email recipients. Deleting an email removes it both from the inbox and from any associated labels.

Google already maintains a support page detailing how to create and manage labels on desktop and iOS, underscoring Android’s absence from the feature until now. While the current test suggests that gap may finally be narrowing, the company has not officially confirmed a broader rollout.

The feature was enabled through internal testing rather than appearing in a stable public update, leaving open the possibility that it may not be released widely. Regardless, custom label creation will continue to be supported on iPhone, iPad and desktop versions of Gmail even if the Android rollout does not proceed.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 10:08 AM