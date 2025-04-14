            
  • Home
  • digital
  • european-union-considers-taxing-meta-google-in-response-to-trump-tariffs-62222

European Union considers taxing Meta, Google in response to Trump tariffs

The EU is eyeing the imposition of taxes on U.S. tech giants if talks with Donald Trump fail to resolve the ongoing tariff dispute with Europe, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said.

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 11:33 AM
European Union considers taxing Meta, Google in response to Trump tariffs
The EU aims to strike a fully balanced agreement with Washington during Trump’s 90-day pause on further tariff hikes.(Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

The European Union is prepared to deploy its most powerful trade measures and may impose levies on U.S. digital companies if negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump fail, EU President Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times recently.

According to the report, the EU aims to strike a fully balanced agreement with Washington during Trump’s 90-day pause on further tariff hikes. However, von der Leyen cautioned that if negotiations collapse, the EU is prepared to widen the trade conflict into the services sector—potentially targeting digital advertising revenues, a move that would directly impact tech giants like Meta and Alphabet's Google

Trump’s trade war, she said, has marked “a complete inflection point in global trade.” “It’s a turning point with the United States without any question,” von der Leyen added. “We will never go back any more to the status quo.”

She also noted that previous efforts by the Commission to engage with the U.S. were met with delays, as officials were told to wait until Trump’s April 2 decision, which imposed a 20% tariff on EU goods.

Meanwhile, showing an accommodative stance to the US, the Indian government recently proposed to abolish the Equalisation Levy or digital tax on online advertisements from April 1, a move that will benefit advertisers on digital platforms including Google, X and Meta.


Tags
First Published on Apr 14, 2025 11:33 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Spotify ad exchange and Spotify generative AI ads Launch In India

Spotify ad exchange and Spotify generative AI ads Launch In India

Digital

"Google has had two years to kill perplexity and hasn't": Aravind Srinivas on Google’s AI reluctance

"Google has had two years to kill perplexity and hasn't": Aravind Srinivas on Google’s AI reluctance

Brand Makers

Apple dodges tariff fallout for now, as Donald Trump grants temporary reprieve

Apple dodges tariff fallout for now, as Donald Trump grants temporary reprieve

Digital

ChatGPT, Instagram top list as world's most downloaded apps in March

ChatGPT, Instagram top list as world's most downloaded apps in March

Digital

Breaking: MIB and Maharashtra to establish global creative centre in Mumbai

Breaking: MIB and Maharashtra to establish global creative centre in Mumbai

Digital

OpenAI scales back AI safety testing: Report

OpenAI scales back AI safety testing: Report

Brand Makers

OpenAI countersues Elon Musk, accusing the world's richest person of harassment and sabotage

OpenAI countersues Elon Musk, accusing the world's richest person of harassment and sabotage