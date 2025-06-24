            
Goldman Sachs rolls out Generative AI Assistant firmwide

The announcement, made via an internal memo on Monday, marks a major milestone in Goldman’s AI strategy.

By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2025 10:35 AM
Initially piloted with around 10,000 employees out of the Goldman Sachs' 46,500-strong global workforce, the AI assistant is now being rolled out across departments.

Goldman Sachs has officially launched its GS AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool designed to assist employees across the investment banking giant’s global operations—fueling fresh concerns over the future of junior roles in high finance.

The announcement, made via an internal memo on Monday, marks a major milestone in Goldman’s AI strategy. Marco Argenti, the firm’s Chief Information Officer, described the moment as pivotal: “Today marks an important moment in our AI journey as we are excited to announce the firmwide launch of the GS AI Assistant – the first generative AI-powered tool to reach this scale.”

Initially piloted with around 10,000 employees out of the company’s 46,500-strong global workforce, the AI assistant is now being rolled out across departments including Investment Banking and Wealth Management. It is already being used to automate and streamline a variety of tasks, such as summarising complex documents, drafting communications, and analysing data sets.

Argenti urged employees to begin integrating the tool into their day-to-day work, saying it would help boost productivity and reduce the time spent on repetitive or time-consuming assignments.

However, as the AI assistant becomes more deeply embedded in critical workflows, industry observers are raising questions about whether such tools could eventually reduce the demand for entry-level analysts and support staff—particularly those traditionally tasked with data crunching and document prep.

Goldman Sachs has not yet addressed whether the deployment of the AI assistant will lead to headcount reductions or hiring shifts in the future. The development comes amid a wider trend in the financial sector, where firms are exploring AI-driven efficiency gains while navigating the fine balance between innovation and job security.


First Published on Jun 24, 2025 10:35 AM

