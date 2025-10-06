Google Gemini Nano Banana hacks: 4 expert tips to get the best results

ADVERTISEMENT
Google’s new AI-powered image editing tool, Nano Banana, has taken social media by storm, particularly on Instagram, where users are showcasing creative edits made with the technology. Integrated into the Gemini app, Nano Banana enables users to generate and modify images with simple text-based instructions, making the process faster and more intuitive. Whether for professional designers or casual users experimenting with AI, the tool aims to make image editing smarter and more accessible.
To help users maximise the tool’s potential, Google has shared four key tips for achieving the best results with Nano Banana:
1. Keep the Subject Consistent
Nano Banana’s standout ability lies in maintaining the same identity of a person or object across multiple edits. For instance, users can change the background or outfit in a photo while keeping the face or main subject identical. This feature is ideal for creating cohesive image sets where the subject remains consistent across variations.
2. Make Small, Specific Edits
The tool supports precise edits to individual elements without altering the entire image. Users can tweak details like changing the colour of a shirt, removing an unwanted object, or refining a specific area with short, clear commands — saving time and improving accuracy.
3. Use Simple Language
One of Nano Banana’s most user-friendly features is its ability to understand natural language. There’s no need for technical jargon or complex prompts. Simple instructions such as “make the sky blue” or “add sunglasses” are enough to achieve detailed results, making it accessible even to beginners.
4. Create Custom Apps Using Nano Banana
Google is also encouraging developers to build creative tools using Nano Banana through platforms such as AI Studio and Canvas. One example is PictureMe, an app that lets users see themselves in different artistic or stylised forms, from classical portraits to cartoon illustrations.
According to Google, Nano Banana represents the next step in AI-driven creativity — simplifying complex edits and encouraging users to experiment. By following these four practical tips, creators can produce more polished, imaginative, and professional-quality images without needing advanced technical skills.