Google promotes Jitendra Kumar to lead US agency partnerships for customer solutions

Google has promoted longtime executive Jitendra Kumar to a senior leadership role overseeing its relationships with mid-market agencies in the United States, according to information reported by ADWEEK.

Kumar has been elevated to the position of Director of U.S. Agency, Google Customer Solutions. In the new role, he will be responsible for managing partnerships with a group of strategically important agencies that serve mid-sized advertisers.

Prior to the promotion, Kumar held dual roles at the company, serving as Director of U.S. Agency for the West Coast and Director of Venture Capital and Private Equity Partnerships. Across these roles, he worked closely with agencies and investors supporting companies that rely on Google’s advertising and marketing platforms.

A nearly two-decade veteran of Google, Kumar has led agency relationships across multiple product areas, including Google Customer Solutions and Google Marketing Solutions. He is known among clients for his long-standing involvement in agency engagement and platform adoption.

In his new position, Kumar will report to Alicia Carey, Managing Director of Agency, Platforms, and Investor Partnerships for Google Customer Solutions. The leadership change reflects Google’s continued focus on strengthening its agency partnerships as it works with advertisers navigating changes in digital marketing and media platforms.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 16:35:27 IST