Sony launches 'PlayStation Family' app with advanced parental controls

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday announced the launch of a dedicate parental controls app called 'PlayStation Family,' available on iOS and Android, according to a TechCrunch report.
The app consolidates all of Sony's parental management tools into one platform while introducing new features aimed at helping families monitor and guide children's gaming activity.
With PlayStation Family, parents can see in real time what their child is playing and choose to approve or decline requests for extended playtime or access to restricted games. The app also allows parents to set daily and weekly time limits, helping establish healthier gaming habits, the report added.
The platform goes further by offering daily and weekly activity reports, showing which games are played most frequently and for how long.
Parents can also enable content filters with preset recommendations tailored to different age groups, along with options to customize restrictions for each child.
Additionally, the app introduces more robust privacy controls and spending management. Parents can set monthly spending limits, add funds, and view account balances to prevent unmonitored purchases, the report said.
The launch comes amid heightened scrutiny around child safety in the gaming industry. Recently, Roblox - a platform with nearly 40% of its user base under the age of 12 - faced criticism for failing to protect minors.
In response, Roblox expanded its age-estimation technology and partnered with the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) to improve age-appropriate ratings.