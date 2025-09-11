Google takes on ChatGPT Go with new Rs 400 Gemini AI Plus plan

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has unveiled its new Gemini AI Plus plan, directing challenging OpenAI's freshly launched ChatGPT Go, as per media reports.
With most advanced AI tools priced steeply - often crossing Rs 2,000 a month - both tech giants are now moving to capture the mass market with budget-friendly plans.
Google Gemini AI Plus: What's on Offer
Launched first in Indonesia, Gemini AI Plus comes at a special introductory price of IDR 37,500 (around Rs 200) per month. After the limited offer, the plan will cost IDR 75,000 (about Rs 400). For this price, users gain access to:
- Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Research
- Limited access to Veo 3 for video generation
- 200 monthly AI credits
- Flow AI filmmaking tool
- Notebook LLM
- Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids, and other apps
- 200 GB Google One storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail
Notably, this tier is not available for Google Workspace business or education customers yet.
ChatGPT Go vs. Gemini AI Plus: Head-to-Head
Priced similarly at Rs 400/month, OpenAI's ChatGPT Go brings in:
- Extended access to GPT-5
- Image generation tools
- Document and spreadsheet analysis
- Python for data exploration and problem-solving
- More memory for personalized chats and context retention
- Custom GPTs for building personalized AI tools
While ChatGPT Go lens heavily into document analysis, coding, and personalization, Gemini AI Plus counters with storage perks, AI filmmaking, and deeper integration with Google services.
India Launch on the Horizon?
Currently limited to Indonesia, Gemini AI Plus is widely expected to roll out to more markets, including India, where pricing strategy will be key.