Harsh Goenka says AI 'will disrupt jobs' but create smarter workplaces

From drafting emails to enhancing photos and powering brand strategies, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly woven into everyday work — and in many industries, it's already reshaping the workforce.

While the technology is sparking both innovation and job losses, a recent post by RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has reignited the debate on X (formerly Twitter).

“Everyone asks: ‘Will AI take my job? What new jobs is AI creating?’” Goenka wrote. “AI will disrupt work & reinvent it. There will be new jobs like Prompt engineers, AI product managers, AI ethics specialists & workplace landscape will change. New winners will be the smartest & most adaptable.”

You can see Goenka's post below:

Everyone asks: “Will AI take my job? What new jobs is AI creating?” AI will disrupt work & reinvent it. There will be new jobs like Prompt engineers, AI product managers, AI ethics specialists & workplace landscape will change. New winners will be the smartest & most adaptable. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 5, 2025

The post, which has drawn over 14,000 views so far, struck a chord with many online users who agreed that adapting to AI, rather than resisting it, will be the key differentiator in the workplace.

One user commented, “True. Those using AI in their work to create more value will be more successful than those who don’t use AI.”