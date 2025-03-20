India’s Got Latent controversy: Samay Raina faces fresh summons from Cyber Cell

ADVERTISEMENT
YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina has been issued a third summons by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding the show India’s Got Latent. He has been asked to appear before authorities on 24th March after failing to attend a previous summons on 19th March.
The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made inappropriate remarks to a contestant on the show. During an episode, he allegedly asked a contestant an explicit question involving body parts and made an indecent proposal in exchange for ₹2 crore. The backlash intensified when he posed another controversial question, sparking public outrage.
A police complaint has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and fellow judges Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The FIR accuses them of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Following the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, while Samay Raina deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube. "Everything that has happened has been overwhelming for me. My only goal was to make people laugh. I will fully cooperate with authorities," he stated.