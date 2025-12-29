Mukesh Ambani invokes Dhirubhai’s legacy, lays out Reliance’s future priorities on Founder's Day

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani marked Reliance Founder’s Day 2025 with a message to employees that blended tribute with a clear roadmap for the future. Speaking on the birth anniversary of founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani remembered his father as a visionary who encouraged Indians to dream big and act boldly, while urging the “Reliance Family” to recommit to the principles that have shaped the group’s journey.

'We can build businesses of the future, just like my father did,' says Mukesh Ambani

From pushing for higher-quality growth and reinforcing nation-building as a core responsibility, to nurturing talent, strengthening family values and positioning Reliance as a leading artificial intelligence-driven enterprise, Ambani outlined how the conglomerate plans to navigate its next phase of transformation.

Ambani called on colleagues to renew their commitment to the five evergreen principles that continue to guide Reliance.

The five principles:

Limitless growth: Reiterating Dhirubhai Ambani's belief that “growth has no limits at Reliance," Mukesh Ambani emphasised the need for faster, higher-quality and more impactful growth. He thanked employees across factories, offices, stores, sites and networks for their discipline, dedication and consistent efforts that drive Reliance's growth story.

Nation-building as dharma: Linking Reliance's success with India's progress, he recalled the Founder's vision of a “Viksit Reliance" contributing to a “Viksit Bharat." Making India prosperous, he said, remains Reliance's Dharma and a responsibility the company continues to uphold with pride.

Trust, talent and ownership: Ambani stressed that Reliance was built on trust rather than hierarchy, and that ideas and talent exist at every level. He encouraged employees to take initiative and show ownership, while expressing pride in the emergence of younger leaders across businesses.

Family values: Highlighting Reliance's people-first culture, he noted that Founder's Day is celebrated as Reliance Family Day, recognising the vital role of employees' families in supporting long hours, shared sacrifices and collective success.

Technology and the Future: Turning to the road ahead, Mukesh Ambani described artificial intelligence as a defining force in global competitiveness. He announced Reliance's resolve to become a leading AI company, with a focus on mastering AI, breaking organisational silos and automating routine decisions while maintaining human accountability, ethics and trust.

He also announced the release of a draft Reliance AI Manifesto, inviting inputs from over 600,000 colleagues ahead of its planned adoption in early 2026, with the aim of building an AI-rich, empathy-rich institution.

Chairman Ambani ended the speech with these words:

My dear Reliance Family,

Dhirubhai Ambani… our Founder, our Teacher and Forever Guide… taught us that the future belongs to those who prepare for it early and prepare for it together.

That timeless thought remains our compass.

Our ambition is bold. Our intent is clear. And our responsibility to our customers, to the people of India, and to humanity as a whole is immense.

Let us move forward with humility in success. With discipline in execution. And with unity in purpose.

As we come to the close of this year, I thank each and every Reliance colleague and your families for your contribution, your commitment and your faith in our company.

I wish you all a very Happy New Year. May this New Year bring good health, happiness, learning, and shared progress to all of us. And may it bring peace and prosperity to mankind.

God bless you. God bless Reliance. God bless India.

Jai Shri Krishna!

Jai Hind!

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 1:12 PM