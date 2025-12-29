How to turn your Christmas photo into a Norman Rockwell-style painting using ChatGPT

Even after Christmas celebrations have concluded, festive-themed content continues to trend online as social media users share a simple way to rework holiday photographs into artwork inspired by the classic style of Norman Rockwell, with a basic ChatGPT prompt driving the viral trend.

Users across platforms are uploading Christmas photographs, including family portraits and candid scenes around decorated trees, and using artificial intelligence to recreate them with a nostalgic, illustration-style finish reminiscent of mid-20th-century magazine covers. The trend has gained traction due to its ease of use and the detailed, story-led aesthetic produced by the tool.

The process requires no technical expertise. Users need to upload a Christmas photograph to ChatGPT and submit a short instruction asking the AI to 'convert the image into a Norman Rockwell-style painting'. After a brief wait, the system generates a reimagined version of the photograph, applying warm tones, painterly textures and expressive detail while retaining the emotional core of the original image.

Social media users have widely shared the AI-generated results, stating that the tool closely mirrors Rockwell’s distinctive artistic style while preserving facial expressions and festive ambience. Many have described it as a creative way to prolong the holiday spirit beyond the Christmas period.

Additional guidance has also emerged online. An Instagram clip shared by Jacqueline Mitchell has been widely circulated, offering a step-by-step visual explanation of how to upload an image and apply the correct prompt. Viewers informed in comments that the walkthrough helped first-time users navigate the process more easily and achieve improved results, contributing further to the trend’s popularity.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 12:24 PM