Employee risks losing MNC offer as 90-day notice period blocks early exit

A professional attempting to transition to a new role has prompted widespread debate online after disclosing that he may forfeit a major multinational company offer due to his current employer’s rigid 90-day notice period. The new organisation requires him to join within 35 days, creating a conflict he says he is unable to navigate.

Posting on Reddit, he informed users that his present firm enforces a three-month notice policy, while the new employer expects a considerably earlier start date. He stated that he has already resigned, citing a personal medical situation, but his employer has refused to release him ahead of the stipulated period. He added that he escalated the matter to the Head of HR, informing them that he cannot continue beyond 1 December and is willing to buy out the remaining notice period, yet he has received no response. He asked whether joining the new firm on 2 December could be viewed negatively, whether it might trigger issues during background verification, and whether he might be treated as absconding.

The post was shared under the title “Stuck between a long notice period and a new job offer.”

Responding to his concerns, one user advised that taking up the new position before serving the complete notice could backfire, stating that the candidate could end up with overlapping experience records that the new employer would not accept. Another recommended checking his appointment letter to confirm whether buyout provisions apply and, if permitted, formally submitting a written request referencing those terms.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 5:24 PM