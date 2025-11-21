Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant teach Donald Trump Jr to play dandiya in Jamnagar

During the same tour, Trump Jr was seen offering prayers at a temple, where he paid respects to Lord Ganesha.

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, met Anant Ambani during his ongoing visit to India, with a stop at Vantara — the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat — drawing significant public attention. A video from the visit has gone viral, showing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant giving Trump Jr and his family an impromptu dandiya crash-course. The playful exchange has been widely circulated, with many social media users praising the moment of cultural sharing.

During the same tour, Trump Jr was seen offering prayers at a temple, where he paid respects to Lord Ganesha. His itinerary also included a high-security visit to Agra, where he spent nearly an hour exploring the Taj Mahal. As reported by PTI, he appeared deeply absorbed in the experience, asking numerous questions about the monument’s architectural details and showing particular interest in the craftsmanship and historical context. He was guided by Nitin Singh, who had also accompanied President Trump during his 2020 visit to the Taj Mahal.

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of President Donald J Trump, has been a prominent public figure in the United States for many years. Forbes estimates his net worth at around 500 million dollars, tied to various business interests, real estate holdings and his longstanding role within the Trump Organisation.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 3:43 PM