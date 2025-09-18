Blinkit on Thar! Viral video sparks online jokes; netizens call it 'premium version'

In the fast-paced world of quick-commerce, where grocery orders usually zip through traffic on two-wheelers, one Blinkit delivery in India broke the mould with a luxury twist. A viral Instagram video has captured a Blinkit agent arriving in style—stepping out of a shiny black Mahindra Thar to hand over a grocery parcel.

Posted by user divyagroovezz, the clip shows the unusual drop-off that left customers amused and stunned. “Bhai, yeh Thar mein delivery karne aaya hai!” (Brother, he’s delivering in a Thar!) one person can be heard saying. The post cheekily asked Blinkit if its delivery partners were suddenly being paid in crores—or if Mahindra was offering Thars at throwaway prices.

The video sparked a flood of memes and witty comments online. While some speculated the driver might be a franchise owner covering for a rider, others suggested it was simply a creative way to justify the Thar’s fuel bills.

“Blinkit premium version,” one user quipped, while another joked, “When you can’t pay EMI.” A third shared their own experience, “I once got a delivery from a Scorpion owner!”