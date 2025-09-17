Microsoft engineer’s viral video sparks debate on “Corporate Nepotism” in big tech

A Microsoft software engineer’s Instagram video alleging widespread “corporate nepotism” in Silicon Valley has ignited a heated debate over fairness in tech hiring.

In the video, the New York City–based engineer claimed that some individuals at leading tech firms landed coveted jobs not through merit but because of family connections. She alleged that “Bay Area kids” often secured internships and full-time roles via parental influence, sometimes with interviews that were “short and lacked technical rigor.”

“Corporate nepotism is a thing, especially in the Silicon Valley,” she said, before urging viewers to “play the cards they have been dealt” rather than dwell on the issue.

The video quickly went viral, drawing a flood of reactions. Some social media users echoed her concerns, saying nepotism undermines the industry’s constant emphasis on “merit.” Others pointed out that favoritism exists across sectors, from fashion to finance, and argued parents would naturally leverage their networks to help their children.