Google Gemini Nano Banana trend: How to avoid 5 mistakes to get the perfect picture

The internet has found its latest obsession in the form of Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI saree trend, with lakhs of social media users transforming everyday photos into vintage, Bollywood-style portraits. The edits — featuring flowing sarees, flower-adorned hair, and retro backdrops — have flooded Instagram and Facebook feeds, following the viral success of earlier AI fads such as the ChatGPT Ghibli images.
Launched in August 2025 by Google DeepMind, Nano Banana is the tech giant’s newest image generation and editing model. The tool allows users to upload photographs and convert them into dreamy retro portraits, complete with soft, warm lighting and 1990s film-like framing.
However, not every experiment has delivered picture-perfect results. Many users have complained of distorted faces, mismatched features and awkward backgrounds. Experts warn that the issue often lies in how prompts are written and the quality of the images uploaded.
Common mistakes to avoid in the Nano Banana saree trend
Using group or poor-quality photos: The AI struggles with unclear facial structures. Always upload a sharp, well-lit solo portrait for best results.
Overloading prompts: Too many instructions can confuse the system. Stick to three or four strong, visual cues instead of long, cluttered prompts.
Being too vague: Generic prompts like “make me look like a Bollywood actress” won’t work. Be specific — mention saree colour, fabric, background and lighting style.
Ignoring facial consistency: Use phrases such as “keep the same facial features” or “do not change the face shape” to ensure the portrait resembles you.
Overlooking the background: A Bollywood-style portrait is incomplete without a striking backdrop. Specify whether you want a vintage studio look, an outdoor setting, or classic 90s-style framing.
The saree trend is one of the first large-scale tests of Google’s Nano Banana tool, demonstrating both the appeal and the pitfalls of AI-powered image generation. For users keen to nail the perfect edit, precision and clarity appear to be the real secret ingredients.