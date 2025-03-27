Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai police on March 31 over remarks on Eknath Shinde

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been asked to appear before the Mumbai police on March 31 in connection with his alleged remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra had reportedly sought time until April 2, but the police declined his request, insisting that he appear for questioning on March 31 at 11 AM.

The controversy stems from a recent comedy show in Mumbai, where Kamra allegedly took veiled digs at Shinde without naming him. During the performance, he also parodied the song "Bholi Si Surat" from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, incorporating the word "gaddar" (traitor). This was widely interpreted as a reference to Shinde’s 2022 rebellion, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and the Shiv Sena split.

The backlash escalated after Kamra’s performance was posted on YouTube. Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club, where the show was recorded. Mumbai police arrested 12 people linked to the attack, but they were later released on bail.

Kamra has defended his remarks, stating that the studio or any political party was not responsible for his content. In a social media post, he compared the attack on the venue to vandalising a truck full of tomatoes over dissatisfaction with a meal, calling it "senseless."