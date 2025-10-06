Travel and Tourism sector to create 91 million jobs by 2035: WTTC report

ADVERTISEMENT
The global travel and tourism industry is set to generate 91 million new jobs over the next decade, accounting for one in every three jobs created worldwide, according to a new report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
However, the report warns that demographic and structural shifts could lead to a workforce shortfall of more than 43 million people by 2035 if not adequately addressed. The study, titled ‘Future of the Travel and Tourism Workforce’, examines employment trends across 20 major economies.
Read More: Pilgrimage travel bookings rise 19% in FY25 as spiritual travel booms in India: MakeMyTrip
Released at the 25th WTTC Global Summit held recently in Rome, the report is based on extensive global research, including a large-scale survey of business leaders and in-depth interviews with WTTC members and industry stakeholders.
“In 2024, demand for travel and tourism was stronger than ever,” the report noted. “The sector’s GDP contribution rose by 8.5% to USD 10.9 trillion, surpassing 2019 levels by 6%. Travel providers added 20.7 million new jobs, bringing the global total to 357 million.”
Over the next decade, the report projects that the sector will remain a major engine of job creation, with global employment in travel and tourism expected to expand significantly.
Yet, the demand for workers will exceed supply by more than 43 million, leaving labour availability 16% below required levels by 2035. The most severe shortfalls are expected in China (16.9 million), India (11 million), and the European Union (6.4 million).
Europe continues to lead global tourism, with five of the world’s top 10 travel and tourism markets by GDP, while the Middle East remains one of the fastest-growing regions, driven by record levels of inbound visitor spending and infrastructure investment, particularly in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at the summit’s opening ceremony, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted her government’s commitment to tourism infrastructure, calling the sector “an extraordinary generator of wealth and well-being.” Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Ian Borg were also in attendance.
Gloria Guevara, WTTC Interim CEO, emphasised the industry’s potential, saying, “Travel and tourism is set to remain one of the world’s biggest job creators, offering opportunities for millions globally.”
At the event, Manfredi Lefebvre, a leading figure in global travel and tourism, was announced as the new WTTC Chair, succeeding Greg O’Hara, who held the role since November 2023.
The summit was hosted in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT (the Italian National Tourist Board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region. Each year, the WTTC publishes reports on the economic and employment impact of the travel and tourism sector across 184 countries and 28 regions worldwide.