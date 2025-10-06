Kalyan Jewellers shines in Q2 with 30% growth, Candere revenue surges 127%

Kalyan Jewellers reported a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 30% year-on-year for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, according to a company filing with the stock exchanges.

The Kerala-headquartered jewellery retailer said its India operations grew around 31% during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. The growth was fuelled by strong wedding demand and an early festive season boost.

While Navratri sales, which were not part of the base quarter last year, supported performance, the company noted that this was partly offset by a high base due to the customs duty reduction on gold in the previous fiscal. The company also recorded a healthy same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 16% during the period.

In international markets, Kalyan Jewellers’ revenue rose 17% year-on-year, with its Middle East operations growing 10%, driven entirely by same-store sales growth. “International markets contributed approximately 12% to our consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter,” the company said.

Kalyan’s digital-first brand Candere saw a sharp revenue jump of 127% in Q2 FY26. The company expanded its retail footprint by launching 15 Kalyan showrooms in India, two in the Middle East, and 15 Candere outlets during the quarter. It also plans to open 15 additional Kalyan showrooms before Diwali.