Discord confirms data breach at customer service partner; user information exposed

Communication platform Discord has confirmed that a recent data breach at one of its third-party customer service providers exposed the personal information of a limited number of users. The platform, which has more than 200 million active users worldwide, enables text, voice, and video communication through private chats and community servers.
In a blog post, Discord stated that the hackers did not directly infiltrate its own systems, but instead compromised the systems of an external customer support partner to access user data. The company said the attack appeared to be aimed at obtaining user information to extort a financial ransom.
“Recently, we discovered an incident where an unauthorised party compromised one of Discord’s third-party customer service providers,” the company said in a blog post. “The unauthorised party then gained access to information from a limited number of users who had contacted Discord through our Customer Support and/or Trust & Safety teams.”
Upon detecting the breach, Discord said it revoked the vendor’s access to its ticketing system, launched an internal investigation, and engaged a leading computer forensics firm to assess the damage and assist with remediation. The company has also informed law enforcement and relevant data protection authorities.
What data was exposed
According to Discord, the breach primarily affected information submitted via the customer service system. This may include users’ names, Discord usernames, email addresses, and other contact information provided during support interactions.
Additionally, limited billing details—such as payment type, the last four digits of credit cards, purchase history, and IP addresses—along with messages exchanged with support agents may have been exposed. The company also acknowledged that some internal corporate data, including training materials and internal presentations, were accessed.
In rare cases, hackers may have viewed a small number of government ID images (such as passports or driver’s licences) from users who had appealed an age determination.
However, Discord stressed that full credit card numbers, CVV codes, passwords, authentication data, and all user messages or activity outside of customer service communications remain secure.
The company has begun notifying affected users via email and reassured its community that additional safeguards are being put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.