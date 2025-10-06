Hari Krishnan moves on from Tilt Brand Solutions as Chief Business Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertising industry stalwart Hari Krishnan has announced his departure from Tilt Brand Solutions, where he served as Chief Business Officer since April 2024.
In a LinkedIn post, Krishnan expressed gratitude to the Tilt team for what he described as an “exhilarating 18 months” filled with brand ideas, campaigns, pitches, business wins, and “a whole load of adrenaline.”
“It was a fun ride filled with a flurry of exciting Brand Ideas, Campaigns, Pitches, New Biz Wins, everlasting friendships and a whole load of adrenaline that I’ll cherish forever. On to the next!”
With a career spanning nearly three decades across India and South Asia, Krishnan has held leadership roles across some of the region’s most prominent creative and communication networks.
Before joining Tilt, he was CEO of Mullen Lintas (2020–2024), where he steered the agency through a period of transformation and high-profile account wins. Earlier, he served as President at MullenLowe Lintas Group and CEO of MullenLowe Sri Lanka.
His career trajectory also includes senior positions at Grey Group, Lintas, and a corporate marketing stint at Star TV.
At Tilt Brand Solutions, Krishnan was part of the leadership team driving integrated brand thinking across a rapidly growing client base. Krishnan hasn’t yet revealed details of his next move.