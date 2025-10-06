S4Capital’s Monks appoints Sonali Khanna as India Head – Business & Integration

ADVERTISEMENT
Monks, the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc, has appointed Sonali Khanna as India Head – Business & Integration, effective immediately.
As India Head – Business & Integration, Khanna will lead business solutions, big-idea thinking, and integration strategy, collaborating closely with Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India, to accelerate growth, deepen client partnerships, and scale Monks’ integrated digital marketing solutions. Her mandate is to bring together Monks’ capabilities in data, creative, media, and technology, helping brands unlock new opportunities and drive measurable business outcomes in one of the world’s most dynamic digital economies.
Khanna brings over 25 years of extensive experience as a transformation catalyst across diverse industry verticals. Most recently serving as President and Branch Head at Lowe Lintas South, she has consistently delivered market-defining results throughout her tenure in senior leadership roles at MullenLowe Lintas Group, India and Grey Worldwide.
Her expertise spans critical growth sectors including FMCG, e-commerce, luxury retail, telecommunications and digital-native brands. Khanna has orchestrated successful brand metrics transformations for marquee clients including Britannia, Tanishq, Zoya, Fastrack, Unilever (Fair & Lovely, Clinic Plus, Tresemmé), Flipkart, Swiggy, Unacademy, CultFit, MRF, TVS, ITC Dairy, Paper Boat, Reliance Trends, GSK, Dabur, and Nestlé, demonstrating her unique ability to drive measurable business outcomes across traditional and digital-first enterprises.
"Sonali’s appointment marks an important step in our journey of building Monks India as a true partner for transformation," said Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India. "She brings a rare combination of strategic vision, empathetic leadership, and a deep understanding of what Indian brands need today. Her track record of driving growth across diverse categories will help us scale our integrated offering and strengthen our most important partnerships with both clients and our people."
Sonali Khanna said “In today’s tech-enriched business environment, clients are looking for strategic unlocks, disruptive creative thinking, and accelerated growth. Powered with a suite of global tools that offer AI-powered creativity, digital content, and tech-driven production workflows, Monks is uniquely positioned to bring big ideas to life through an integrated digital marketing model.”