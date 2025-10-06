PVR INOX rides high on Dussehra buzz, crosses 50% occupancy as festive season kicks off

ADVERTISEMENT
The festive season has brought cheer to the big screens and PVR INOX Ltd is leading the celebration. The country’s largest cinema exhibitor reported over 8.5 lakh admissions during the extended Dussehra-Gandhi Jayanti weekend, crossing 50% occupancy across its nationwide network, PTI reported. This is a clear indicator that movie-going is back in full swing.
“This festive season, our theatres are alive with the energy of audiences across India,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd. “We’ve seen a vibrant turnout across regions and languages, setting the tone for an exciting quarter ahead.”
With the second quarter already showing solid growth, PVR INOX is optimistic about sustaining the momentum through the festive months. The upcoming lineup blends star-studded Bollywood titles and Hollywood blockbusters, including Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Jolly LLB and One Battle After Another, expected to keep footfalls high well into Diwali.
Beyond mainstream Hindi and English films, regional cinema is emerging as a major growth driver. Titles like Idli Kadai (Tamil/Telugu), Maria (Tamil), Vada Pav (Marathi) and Nikka Zaildar 4 (Punjabi) have recorded strong attendance, underscoring India’s linguistic and cultural diversity at the box office.
“The response across regional titles highlights how India’s cultural storytelling is resonating deeply with audiences,” the company said, noting that smaller markets have been particularly buoyant this season.
With 1,757 screens across 353 properties in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka, PVR INOX continues to strengthen its position as a brand synonymous with premium movie experiences. From revamped food offerings to enhanced sound and projection technologies, the company has been investing in elevating in-cinema experiences,