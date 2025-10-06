From bargains to big-ticket Buys: Why Indians are upgrading to premium this festive season

India’s festive season has always been synonymous with discounts, deals, and bargain hunting. Yet, over the past few years, a notable shift has emerged: consumers are increasingly splurging on premium and big-ticket purchases, signaling a transformation in spending habits from sheer price-sensitivity to value and aspiration-driven buying.

According to reports, premium and big-ticket segments — including high-end smartphones, large home appliances, automobiles, jewellery, and home décor — have seen a sharp spike in demand during 2025’s festive season. The trend is reflected both online and offline, indicating that consumers are willing to spend more for upgraded features, convenience, and long-term utility.

Premium Electronics and Appliances: Early Sales Indicate Upgrades

Online platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon reported that high-end smartphones, smart TVs, and premium kitchen appliances were among the top-selling categories in the opening weeks of their festive sales. Storyboard18 noted that many shoppers preferred higher-spec models over budget options, leveraging bank offers, no-cost EMI schemes, and platform coupons to offset the premium price tag.

Smartphones: Consumers are gravitating toward flagship models with advanced camera setups, larger storage, and 5G capabilities, often bypassing mid-range phones.

Appliances: Refrigerators, washing machines, and large-screen TVs with smart features saw early uptake, especially in metros where delivery logistics and installation support are readily available.

The shift from budget to premium electronics shows that price is no longer the sole driver of festive purchases — convenience, features, and brand perception increasingly influence consumer choice.

Automobiles and Two-Wheelers: The Upgrade Wave

Automobile sales have historically been cyclical during festivals, and this year is no exception. According to reports, there has been a noticeable increase in bookings for higher-end variants of cars and premium two-wheelers, compared with entry-level models.

Cars: SUV and crossover variants with advanced safety features, connected technology, and luxury trims have seen stronger demand.

Two-Wheelers: Electric scooters and premium motorcycles are trending among urban buyers who are seeking both sustainability and style.

Festive bank financing, manufacturer exchange offers, and EMI schemes have made these upgrades more accessible, reinforcing the “premium buy” trend.

Jewellery and Gold: Aspirational Purchases Drive Spending

Diwali and Dhanteras are synonymous with gold purchases, and reports indicate that demand for higher-purity jewellery and branded gold coins has surged this season. The rising interest in certified jewellery and designer collections reflects a shift toward quality-conscious and aspirational buying rather than just following traditional price points.

Urban buyers increasingly prefer brand-certified jewellery over local retailers, balancing trust and convenience.

Jewellery exchanges and festive discounts make higher-value purchases more appealing to consumers who traditionally focused on smaller, budget-friendly buys.

Travel and Experiences: Celebrating Beyond Shopping

Reports highlight that Indian consumers are allocating a growing portion of their festive budgets to travel, wellness, and experiences. Weekend getaways, short spiritual trips, and curated experience packages are rising in popularity alongside traditional shopping.

Short getaways: Weekend trips to nearby destinations during Navratri and Diwali are seeing higher bookings.

Wellness & experiences: Spa packages, curated culinary experiences, and cultural tours are trending, particularly among urban millennials.

This shift reflects a broader change in consumer mindset — celebrating the season not just with material purchases, but with curated, memorable experiences.

Fashion, Home Décor, and Lifestyle: From Basics to Statement Purchases

Premiumisation extends to fashion, home décor, and lifestyle products, where consumers are increasingly buying higher-quality fabrics, designer pieces, and home décor upgrades.

Fashion: Branded festive wear and accessories are seeing increased traction, especially from online platforms like Myntra, AJIO, and Tata CLiQ Luxury.

Home décor: Consumers are investing in furniture, smart home devices, and decorative lighting that elevates living spaces for the festive season.

According to reports, the trend is particularly strong in Tier-1 cities, while Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities show growth in premium packaged goods and electronics rather than luxury fashion.

What Drives the Upgrade Trend?

Several factors are contributing to the shift from bargain-hunting to premium buying:

Rising disposable incomes: Urban households have more flexibility to spend on higher-value items.

Banking & fintech support: EMI schemes, BNPL services, and festive bank offers make premium items more affordable.

Aspirational consumption: Consumers are looking for products that enhance lifestyle and deliver long-term utility, not just short-term savings.

E-commerce and omnichannel exposure: Shoppers can compare prices, read reviews, and access premium products that were previously limited to metro showrooms.

This combination of economic ability and access to premium offerings is reshaping India’s festive buying behavior.

How Consumers Can Shop Smart

While upgrading can be rewarding, it requires strategy.

Do your research: Compare models, features, and prices across platforms.

Stack offers: Combine bank discounts, platform coupons, and exchange offers to optimize value.

Time your purchase: High-demand premium products often sell out in the first week of festive sales.

Evaluate long-term utility: Prioritize purchases that deliver sustained value rather than impulse splurges.

Offline-Online synergy: For categories like jewellery, vehicles, and furniture, checking offline availability alongside online deals helps secure stock and services.

The Bigger Picture: Premiumisation Across India

The 2025 festive season confirms a broader shift in Indian consumer behavior. While budget shopping remains important, especially for everyday essentials, premiumisation is steadily rising across multiple categories.

This trend also signals evolving aspirations: Indian shoppers increasingly seek quality, convenience, and experience, not just price savings. For brands and retailers, this means tailoring festive campaigns to highlight premium features, curated experiences, and financing flexibility.