Malaysia restores access to Grok after X adds new safety controls

Malaysia has restored access to Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot integrated into social media platform X, after the company introduced additional safety measures, the country’s communications regulator said on Friday.

The decision comes weeks after Malaysian authorities temporarily blocked access to Grok amid widespread criticism over a feature that allowed users to generate and share sexualised images of individuals. The issue had triggered a broader global backlash and raised concerns about the misuse of generative AI tools.

Also read: Elon Musk mocks Anthropic’s AI ethics push, sparks fresh debate on AI values

According to the regulator, access was reinstated after X took steps to address the risks associated with the feature. While specific details of the safeguards were not disclosed, authorities said the measures were sufficient to meet local content and safety requirements.

Also read: Elon Musk warns AI could surpass human intelligence by 2031

Malaysia’s earlier move to restrict Grok was part of a wider scrutiny of AI-generated content, particularly where tools can be used to create harmful or non-consensual imagery. The temporary block reflected concerns over user safety, digital abuse and the potential for such features to violate existing laws.

The restoration of access signals that regulators are willing to allow AI services to operate provided platforms respond promptly to safety concerns and implement corrective actions. It also highlights the growing regulatory pressure on technology companies to strengthen safeguards as generative AI tools become more widely available.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 16:42:59 IST