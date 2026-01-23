Google expands AI Mode with opt-in access to Gmail and Photos

Google has announced the rollout of Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Google Search, days after introducing the feature within the Gemini app, stating that the update will allow AI Mode to tap into a user’s personal context to deliver more relevant and helpful search results.

In practical terms, this means AI Mode can now connect to services such as Gmail and Google Photos while responding to search queries, enabling more personalised answers. Google said the feature can draw on a user’s past activity and stored information to surface insights that would not be possible through generic search alone.

The company explained that AI Mode can assist with shopping by offering recommendations based on a user’s previous purchases. Robby Stein, vice-president of product for Google Search, wrote in a blog post that while searching for a new pair of sneakers, AI Mode identified a brand he had recently bought and suggested a new style he had not seen before, which he then purchased.

Google also outlined how the feature could be used for travel planning. The company said AI Mode can reference travel bookings stored in Gmail along with travel-related memories in Google Photos to create a personalised itinerary tailored to individual preferences. It informed that this could include suggestions suited to different members of a family, such as child-friendly attractions or food options aligned with past interests inferred from photos.

Google stated that Personal Intelligence is an opt-in feature, meaning users must explicitly connect Gmail and Google Photos to Google Search if they want AI Mode to use this data for personalised responses.

The company informed that Personal Intelligence in AI Mode is being rolled out through Search Labs to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the United States. It added that the feature is available only for personal Google accounts and will not be accessible to Workspace business, enterprise or education users.

Google also stated that AI Mode does not directly train on data from a user’s Gmail inbox or Google Photos library.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 16:39:17 IST