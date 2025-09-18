Meta unveils Hyperscape, turning real-world spaces into photorealistic VR worlds

At its annual Connect conference, Meta took a step toward a more tangible metaverse with the official launch of Hyperscape. First teased last year, the new feature allows developers and creators to transform real-world spaces into stunningly lifelike digital replicas for virtual reality.

Hyperscape Capture is now rolling out in Early Access for owners of the Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets. The process is remarkably simple: users can scan a room in minutes, and Meta's cloud-based rendering technology then processes the data to create a high-fidelity, photorealistic virtual world. While the scanning is quick, the final rendering can take a few hours.

Initially, these digital spaces will be for personal use, but Meta has confirmed that the ability to share them with others via a private link is on the way, as per reports. The technology has already been utilized to create featured Hyperscape worlds, including Gordon Ramsay’s home kitchen and Chance the Rapper’s House of Kicks, showcasing the tool's impressive capabilities.