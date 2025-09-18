Nokia's Chief Strategy & Technology Officer Nishant Batra to step down

ADVERTISEMENT
Nishant Batra, who led Nokia as chief strategy and technology officer and was a part of the group leadership team, has decided to step down, effective 30 September 2025.
“I would like to thank Nishant for his contribution to Nokia over the past five years. He led a transformation of Nokia Bell Labs, helped to position Nokia at the forefront of 6G, accelerated our digital and security transformation, and led the execution of our innovation strategy,” Justin Hotard, president and CEO, Nokia added.
Batra is a global leader with broad experience in strategy and technology development and portfolio management, as well as in having significant profit and loss responsibilities across the telecom and enterprise sectors. He has been intimately involved in bringing cutting-edge products to market across industry domains and has a deep understanding of the silicon, software and system requirements necessary for innovation.
At Nokia, Batra was responsible for corporate strategy, technology architecture and pioneering research at Nokia Bell Labs; Nokia’s information technology (IT) infrastructure and digitalization initiatives; centralized security domains; and Nokia’s venture capital activities.
His function lay the path for Nokia’s future technology innovation and identifies the most promising areas in which Nokia can create new value. By setting the company’s vision and understanding the evolving market and business dynamics, Batra was responsible for developing a coherent business-strategy, technology and architecture vision across the company and implementing it in partnership with the Nokia Business Groups.
Furthermore, he was responsible for establishing a solid research foundation on which Nokia innovates new products and for providing the critical support infrastructure that ensures all Nokia business units can deliver that vision properly and securely.
Prior to joining Nokia in 2021, Batra worked at Veoneer in Sweden, a worldwide leader in automotive technology, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Before this, he spent 12 years at Ericsson holding several positions, most recently as Head of Product Area Networks.
He holds an MBA from INSEAD; a master’s degree in Telecommunications and a master’s degree in Computer Science from Southern Methodist University in the US; and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications from Devi Ahilya University in India.