Apollo Tyres passes on GST relief with price cuts across all segments

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday announced a price reduction across its product range following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut. Effective 22 September, tyre prices will decrease by between ₹300 and ₹2,000, passing on the full benefit of the revised tax structure to customers.
Passenger vehicle tyres will see a reduction of ₹300 to ₹1,500, while truck and bus radial tyres will become cheaper by about ₹2,000. The announcement follows the GST Council’s decision to reduce tax on new pneumatic tyres from 28% to 18%, and on tractor tyres and tubes to 5%.
“The revised pricing will be applicable across all product segments, including passenger car tyres, commercial vehicle tyres, agricultural and two-wheeler tyres,” said Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Commercial (India, SAARC and Southeast Asia), Apollo Tyres.
The company noted that the move will reduce vehicle ownership and operating costs, offering a substantial benefit to fleet operators, farmers and everyday motorists.
Dahiya added that Apollo Tyres has already started working with its distribution network to ensure a smooth rollout of the new pricing nationwide.