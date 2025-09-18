Samsung to roll out Galaxy AI to 400 million devices by year-end

ADVERTISEMENT
Samsung has announced plans to expand its Galaxy AI ecosystem to 400 million devices worldwide by December 2025. The mobile AI platform, which debuted with the Galaxy S24 series, has since extended to wearables, tablets and PCs, marking one of the company’s most ambitious rollouts to date.
According to the company, adoption of Galaxy AI saw over 70% of Galaxy S25 users actively engaging with its features. The launch of the latest Galaxy Z series, alongside the One UI 8 update, has further widened the reach of its AI tools.
Popular Galaxy AI features
Among the most frequently used tools is Photo Assist, which enables advanced photo editing within the Gallery app. Samsung said usage of the feature has nearly doubled among Galaxy S25 users compared with the Galaxy S24. Another sought-after feature is Audio Eraser, which lets users remove or adjust distracting background noises from videos.
Communication-focused tools have also gained traction. Interpreter allows real-time translation of in-person conversations, while Live Translate automatically translates phone calls, text messages and face-to-face interactions.
Bengaluru at the forefront of Galaxy AI
The Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, the company’s largest R&D hub outside South Korea, has played a key role in developing many of Galaxy AI’s most popular features, including Photo Assist, Audio Eraser, Interpreter, Live Translate and Now Brief.
Galaxy AI currently supports 30 languages and dialects, including Hindi, and is expected to scale further as the company approaches its year-end target.
Partnership with Google
Samsung has worked with Google to integrate features such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search, the latter now used daily by more than half of Galaxy S25 owners.
Hardware and camera upgrades
The Galaxy S25 range and the Galaxy Z Flip7 are equipped with a 50MP rear camera, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Z Fold7 also feature a 200MP ultra-wide lens. These devices continue to support 8K video, a capability first introduced in 2020, and now include a ProVisual Engine for advanced customisation.
Another highlight is Generative Edit, which allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos, enhance images and produce high-quality visuals.
Samsung noted that its AI experience is underpinned by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, an exclusive Qualcomm processor designed with advanced hardware to support demanding AI applications.