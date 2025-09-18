Amazon India's ad income surges by 24% to Rs 8,370 crore in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon.com's Indian arm, Amazon Seller Services, has narrowed its losses significantly, while its advertising income has also soared.
The B2B arm of Amazon India reduced its losses by 89% year-on-year in fiscal year 2025, which ended on 31 March. The e-commerce giant's profit narrowed from Rs 3,469 crore in FY24 to just Rs 374.3 crore in FY25.
Notably, the company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 30,139 crore in FY25, with ad income jumping by 24% to Rs 8,370 crore in FY25. Marketplace services revenue climbed 21% to Rs 17,328 crore in the same period. Rival Flipkart Internet's ad income stood at Rs 6,317 crore in FY25.
Amazon is also robustly expanding its quick commerce vertical, Amazon Now. Last week, it rolled out its ultra-fast delivery service in Mumbai, following strong traction in Bengaluru and Delhi earlier this year.
The service promises deliveries of groceries, daily essentials, personal care products, beauty items, pet supplies, small appliances, and electronic accessories in just 10 minutes.
Further, the company is also gearing up for its Great Indian Festival sale from 23 September onwards. Prime members of the app will get exclusive 24-hour early access starting September 22nd, it added.