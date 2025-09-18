e-Aadhaar app: How to update DOB, address, phone number with the upcoming app

ADVERTISEMENT
The Government of India is preparing to roll out a new e-Aadhaar mobile application that will allow Aadhaar holders to update key personal details directly from their smartphones. Developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the app is expected to launch by the end of this year, as per Financial Express.
The upcoming app will provide a single, user-friendly platform for making changes to personal information such as name, residential address, and date of birth, without the need to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendras in person. Post-launch, physical enrolment centres will be required only for biometric updates, including fingerprint and iris authentication.
According to officials, the initiative aims to streamline the update process, reduce paperwork, minimise the risk of identity fraud, and deliver faster, more convenient services for users.
What else does e-Aadhar do?
The e-Aadhaar app will also be capable of automatically fetching user data from verified government sources. These include birth certificates, PAN cards, passports, driving licences, ration cards under the Public Distribution System (PDS), and records from the MNREGA scheme. Electricity bill details may also be incorporated to support seamless address verification.
With this move, the government seeks to enhance the security and accessibility of Aadhaar services, positioning the e-Aadhaar app as a comprehensive digital solution for identity management in India.