GST overhaul: Maruti Suzuki reduces prices across 18 car models. Check latest price cuts

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced price cuts across 18 of its models, effective September 22, following the overhaul in Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said ex-showroom prices have been reduced by as much as Rs 1,29,600 in the mini, mid, and compact segments. The Alto K10 will now start at Rs 3,69,900, reflecting a reduction of up to Rs 1,07,600 per unit.

Among other models, the S-Presso has seen the steepest cut of up to Rs 1,29,600, with a new starting price of Rs 3,49,900. The Celerio is now priced from Rs 4,69,900, a reduction of up to Rs 94,100, while the Wagon-R starts at Rs 4,98,900, down by as much as Rs 79,600. The Ignis begins at Rs 5,35,100, after a cut of up to Rs 71,300.

The popular Swift and Baleno now start at Rs 5,78,900 and Rs 5,98,900, respectively, with price reductions of up to Rs 84,600 and Rs 86,100. The Dzire has been lowered by as much as Rs 87,700, with new prices beginning at Rs 6,25,600. The Fronx and Brezza have seen cuts of over Rs 1.12 lakh each, starting at Rs 6,84,900 and Rs 8,25,900, respectively.

In the larger segment, the Grand Vitara now starts at Rs 10,76,500, down by up to Rs 1,07,000. The Jimny has been reduced by as much as Rs 51,900, with a starting price of Rs 12,31,500. The Ertiga begins at Rs 8,80,000 (down by Rs 46,400), while the XL6 is priced from Rs 11,52,300 (down by Rs 52,000).

Maruti’s premium MPV, the Invicto, has been cut by up to Rs 61,700, with a new starting price of Rs 24,97,400. Among utility models, the Eeco now starts at Rs 5,18,100 after a Rs 68,700 cut, while the Super Carry is priced from Rs 5,06,100, reflecting a reduction of up to Rs 52,100.

The government recently slashed GST on small cars and two-wheelers up to 350cc from 28% to 18%, aiming to make vehicles more affordable and boost demand.