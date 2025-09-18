Google and PayPal team up to roll out AI-powered payment solutions

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has announced a strategic partnership with PayPal to deploy artificial intelligence solutions across the fintech company’s platforms, in a bid to improve customer experience, strengthen fraud detection and streamline internal operations.
According to Reuters, the collaboration will harness Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities — including Vertex AI and Duet AI — to support both PayPal’s workforce and its customer-facing services.
As part of the agreement, PayPal will use Vertex AI to design and implement custom machine learning models aimed at improving customer engagement, fraud detection and operational efficiency.
Duet AI, Google’s AI-powered productivity assistant embedded in Workspace, will be introduced to PayPal employees to simplify workflows and boost collaboration.
Together, the firms intend to deliver more secure, personalised and intelligent payment services to users around the world.
Srini Venkatesan, PayPal’s Chief Technology Officer, said the partnership would “accelerate innovation” and enable the delivery of “more intelligent experiences” to users. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian described the collaboration as “a powerful example of what’s possible when two leaders join forces,” underscoring a shared mission to expand the reach of generative AI across industries, as per Reuters.
The move highlights the growing momentum behind the integration of generative AI into core business functions. From fraud prevention and customer service to software development and productivity tools, such collaborations point towards a future where intelligent automation becomes standard across technology and financial services.