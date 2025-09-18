Sundar Pichai joins Jensen Huang in praise for Google’s 'Nano Banana' AI tool

ADVERTISEMENT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has publicly acknowledged Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s enthusiastic praise of “Nano Banana,” Google Gemini’s image-generation feature that has unexpectedly become a viral talking point in the tech community.
Speaking at an event in London, Huang lauded the tool’s capabilities with trademark excitement, “How could anyone not love Nano Banana? … It’s so good. Tell me it’s not true!” His remarks quickly gained traction online, amplified after Google DeepMind’s Nicole Brichtova shared them on X.
Mine too:) https://t.co/0ujxOax80Z— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 17, 2025
Pichai reposted her comment, adding simply, “Mine too.” The brief response drew strong engagement, with users jokingly asking what might come “after Nano Banana” and others applauding its efficiency, scalability, and reliability compared to competing AI models.
Reactions ranged from playful to technical admiration, "Nano Banana worked in a mighty way, people are going mad,” one user wrote, while another highlighted its cost-effectiveness and server stability.
The moment reflects a rare public intersection of two of Silicon Valley’s most influential leaders, as Nvidia powers much of the hardware behind AI models and Google continues to push boundaries in generative AI.
For Huang, who has previously spoken about his reliance on AI tools as “thinking partners,” Nano Banana represents more than novelty, it signals how accessible AI products are shaping workflows and sparking cultural buzz.
