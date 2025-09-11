Dentsu Creative appoints John Mescall as Global Chief Creative Partner

Dentsu Creative has announced the appointment of John Mescall as global chief creative partner.

Based in New York, Mescall will partner with Yasu Sasaki, dentsu’s Global Chief Creative Officer, to align and elevate creative standards across markets. Together with creative leaders in markets, Mescall will spearhead initiatives focused on: Prioritizing creative excellence and craft, building a thriving global creative community, embracing AI and emerging tools to enhance workflows, and expanding opportunities for talent development across the network.

“What drew me to Dentsu Creative is its deep belief in the power of creativity to drive meaningful impact across the board,” said Mescall.

He added, “It’s rare to find a global organization so aligned in purpose, yet so attuned to the unique strengths of its local teams. I’m excited to be a part of a creative culture full of talented, passionate people, that values excellence, fosters innovation, and puts humanity at the center of everything we do.”

Mescall brings decades of global creative leadership, having served as Global Executive Creative Director and President of the Global Creative Council of McCann Worldgroup and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Melbourne, leading the agency network to be both Cannes Lions and Effie Global Networks of the Year, and most recently as Chief Creative Partner at by TheNetwork.

His work has earned more than 100 Cannes Lions, including 8 Grand Prix, Black and Yellow Pencils at D&AD, One Show Best of Show, and multiple Clio, Spikes, LIA and Webby awards. John has been named in the Creativity 50: ADWEEK’s annual listing of the world’s 50 most influential creative thinkers and doers, and Business Insider ranked him the 8th most creative person in advertising worldwide.

“John’s creative legacy speaks for itself, but what excites us most is his ability to unite teams around a shared vision,” said Abbey Klaassen, Global President, Dentsu Creative.

He added, “He knows how to translate big ideas across markets, unlocking the strongest creative thinking from each region. As a champion of evolution and transformation — not just in the work, but in how we work — John will play a pivotal role in driving creative alignment, elevating our craft, and delivering work that’s both culturally resonant and strategically unified, as we continue to scale our creative impact.”

“Transformative Creativity is the driving force that connects our network’s capabilities to create meaningful impact for people, businesses, and society, and John’s commitment to creativity is a reflection of that,” said Yasu Sasaki, global chief creative officer, dentsu.

He further added, “As Global Chief Creative Partner, John will collaborate closely with our Chief Creative Officers in markets, serving as a trusted advisor to elevate their strategies, while also uniting and inspiring our global creative community, ensuring alignment on purpose, amplifying creative excellence, and unlocking the full potential of our talent.”